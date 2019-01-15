Signalling fault hits central belt rail commuters
- 15 January 2019
A signalling fault at Glasgow Central led to dozens of cancellations affecting train services in the central belt on Tuesday.
ScotRail said a problem reported by Network Rail had affected all services to and from the station. .
The lines later reopened but the train operator warned customers that services would be disrupted until 10:00 because trains and staff were out of position.
ScotRail said it arranged for tickets to be accepted on some bus services.