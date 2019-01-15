Image copyright Facebook Image caption Derek Hurles and Nicole McGeachin

Investigations are continuing into the deaths of a couple whose bodies were found in their Glasgow flat.

The discovery was made in Stoneside Square, Thornliebank, just after 10:00 on Monday.

The deaths of Derek Hurles and Nicole McGeachin, both 23, are being treated as "unexplained" by police.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that a scientific advisor carried out atmospheric monitoring tests as part of the investigation.

Image caption Police prepare to enter the couple's flat on Monday

Scottish Gas Network were called to the scene, but inspectors were stood down before they could carry out any checks inside or outside the property.

In cases where gas or carbon monoxide is believed to be a factor, such an inspection would have to be carried out.

Mr Hurles, who is originally from Erskine in Renfrewshire, worked as a bricklayer for construction firm CCG Scotland.