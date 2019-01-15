Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was mugged near the Heritage Centre in Saltcoats

Detectives are hunting a mugger after a 94-year-old woman was robbed in an "absolutely despicable" attack.

The victim was targeted on Chapelwell Street, Saltcoats, as she went to enter the grounds of the Heritage Centre.

The pensioner was walking to a relative's house after leaving Windmill Amusements in the town centre when she was attacked.

Police said she was pushed to the ground at about 11:40 by a woman, thought to be about 20-years-old.

The suspect then ran off with her handbag in the direction of the town centre.

'Abhorrent individual'

She was of slim build, with dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Members of the public came to the victim's aid and she was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for an assessment.

Det Sgt Martin Prendergast said: "The elderly woman travels from Glasgow several times a week to help a relative who lives in Saltcoats and for her to be targeted in this way is absolutely despicable.

"This abhorrent individual must be caught and I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Chapelwell Street and the Heritage Centre and may have noticed a woman matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."