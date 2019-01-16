Image copyright SNS Image caption Auchenhowie was formally known as Murray Park

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Rangers training complex in East Dunbartonshire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to an alarm at the Hummel Training Centre in Milngavie at about 08:48.

A number of crews attended the scene at the Auchenhowie facility, formerly known as Murray Park, and extinguished the fire on the ground floor.

An SFRS spokesman said they remained at the scene.

He said: "Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines and firefighters extinguished a fire on the ground floor of the complex.

"Crews currently remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe."