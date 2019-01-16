Two men charged over Bellshill taxi driver attack
- 16 January 2019
Two men have been charged after a taxi driver was attacked and robbed.
The 34-year-old woman was in her vehicle in Burnside Avenue, Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, when she was approached at about 16:25 on Sunday.
She was punched and threatened before the attackers made off with a three-figure sum of money.
The two men, aged 25 and 32, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged in connection with the incident.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.