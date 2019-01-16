Image copyright Google Image caption The pensioner was hit on Abernethy Drive

An 84-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a van in Renfrewshire.

The pedestrian was crossing Abernethy Drive in Linwood when he was hit by a Vauxhall Combo at about 16:45 on Tuesday.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains.

The 51-year-old man driving the van was uninjured. Police have urged witnesses to the incident to come forward.