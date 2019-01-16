Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kyle Morrison admitted stabbing his mother 30 times

A student has admitted stabbing his mother 30 times in a frenzied attack at their Glasgow home.

Kyle Morrison set upon Sharon Morrison as she returned to the flat in Jordanhill last August.

He also choked the 51 year-old - while telling her "I love you so much" then left her and returned to university in Edinburgh.

Morrison pled guilty to an attempted murder charge and will be sentenced next month.

A judge at the High Court in Glasgow heard Morrison struck after earlier writing about hurting his mother.

The hearing was told Morrison and his mum had enjoyed a "good" relationship while growing up.

But in the days leading up to the attack the Heriot Watt student wrote letters about harming her.

Prosecutor Lynsey MacDonald said this included "setting out in detail" a plan to kill his mum which involved hiding in her closet, stabbing the woman and strangling her "if necessary".

Mrs Morrison was then attacked on 22 August 2018 after finishing work.

'Begged him to stop'

Her son was staying with her after he left his student accommodation in the capital.

As she went to get changed, Morrison suddenly appeared in her bedroom and started lashing out with a knife.

Miss MacDonald told the court: "He repeatedly said sorry as he stabbed her."

He went on to put his arm around his stricken mum and began strangling her.

The prosecutor told the court: "She begged him to stop and to let her go."

Morrison eventually left his blood-soaked mother - and went into his own room to play music.

She lay injured for around 20 minutes believing she was going to die.

Image copyright Google Image caption Sharon Morrison was found in a flat in Southbrae Gardens in the Jordanhill area of Glasgow

She begged her son to call an ambulance - but he said he would do it when he was "ready".

Morrison did eventually dial 999 and said: "I tried to kill my mum. You better get on to that."

Paramedics went on to discover Sharon still on the floor of the flat.

She had at least 30 stab wounds as well as a collapsed lung.

Morrison was arrested in Edinburgh the next day.

The court was told Morrison is currently in the State Hospital at Carstairs on a treatment order.

Lord Mulholland told him: "You have pled guilty to the attempted murder of your mother stabbing her at least 30 times."

Morrison will remain at Carstairs as sentencing was deferred for reports.