The High Court in Glasgow hear that Schofield had a lengthy record for violent crime

A man who squirted ammonia in the face of his ex-partner's daughter has been jailed for four and a half years.

Alexander Schofield, 45, attacked Deborah Welsh in a street in Possilpark, Glasgow, last September.

A judge heard how the pair had a "toxic relationship" before the daylight attack. Miss Welsh had to see an eye specialist but was not seriously hurt.

Schofield, who has a lengthy record for violent crime, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman to her injury.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Mulholland branded the crime "reprehensible".

Knife in one hand

The hearing was told Schofield was the former partner of Miss Welsh's mother.

He was at the mother's home when Miss Welsh and her sister turned up to visit their mum on 25 September.

Prosecutor Blair Speed said Miss Welsh insulted Schofield and walked out.

As Miss Welsh and her sister left, Schofield went after them.

Mr Speed said: "They could see he was standing at the gate with a knife in one hand and a plastic bottle in the other.

"Their mother shouted to warn the bottle contained ammonia."

Schofield then walked up to Miss Welsh, squeezed the bottle with liquid hitting her eye and hair.

'Reprehensible conduct'

Mr Speed said: "Schofield also brandished a knife stating: 'Don't make me use this'."

Schofield was later found with a bottle of "essential power household ammonia".

The court heard that Miss Welsh's eye was washed out at hospital after she was referred to a specialist.

Mr Speed said she fortunately had no vision problems or pain.

Sarah Livingstone, defending, said the daughters of Schofield's ex "did not like him".

Lord Mulholland told him: "You squirted ammonia in the woman's eye and face. Thankfully, she did not have significant damage to her eye.

"This was reprehensible conduct. You also have an appalling record."