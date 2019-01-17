Image caption The strikers marched to George Square for a rally in front of City Chambers

An agreement has been reached in the long running dispute over equal pay at Glasgow City council.

The council, the GMB and Unison unions and the legal representative of other women involved have confirmed there is agreement in principle on a package of payments to resolve unequal pay claims.

It is likely the payments will total more than £500m and payments will be paid from April this year.

Thousands of council workers went on strike over the issue last October.

In a statement, Susan Aitken, the leader of Glasgow City Council, confirmed that an agreement had been reached.

She said: "Almost exactly a year since the city government led on the hugely significant step of abandoning many years of litigation on equal pay, I am delighted that the council and claimants representatives have agreed an offer which I will recommend to committee for their approval in the coming weeks.

"We were clear that this was always likely to take at least a year and the sheer volume of cases involved and the complexity of the council's pay and grading arrangements were such that this was never going to be easy.

"My commitment to resolving this issue has never wavered and I have never needed to be convinced of the case for equality."

She thanked those who have been involved in what she described as an "extremely challenging process".

And she added: "After a decade of obstruction and inaction, in a relatively short space of time we have now reached agreement which delivers the pay justice these women long have fought for.

"I am proud to be able to recommend a settlement to right this historic injustice and I trust colleagues across the chambers will support this deal and the work we must undertake to address the future challenges it places before us."