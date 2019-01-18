Image copyright Mike Gibbons Image caption Margaret Wade and Marie Sweeney kept the child in their filthy flat

The parents of a two-year-old girl who died of malnutrition have each been jailed for six years and four months.

Lauren Wade was emaciated, dirty and riddled with head lice when she died in March 2015.

Margaret Wade, 38, and Marie Sweeney, 37, had admitted the wilful ill-treatment and neglect of Lauren between June 2014 and March 2015.

They also pled guilty last month to a similar charge in connection with two older children between 2007 and 2015.

The judge, Lady Stacey, said the women had failed in their duties to the children.

The chairman of Glasgow's Child Protection Committee, Colin Anderson, called the case "an appalling tragedy".

He said the cruelty and deceit of the women had helped them avoid what they perceived as interference from outside agencies.

Image caption The court heard Lauren Wade was "emaciated" for days before she died

The High Court in Glasgow had heard that the couple, of Townhead, Glasgow, did not keep the children clean, provide proper food, clothes or medical care.

Lauren was said to be "plainly unwell" and "emaciated" for days before she died.

On 20 March 2015, a 999 call was made after Lauren was found to be "unresponsive" at the family's flat in Sighthill, Glasgow.

The child was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Lauren was described as "skinny, dirty and unkempt" at the time. She also had a sodden nappy, bald patches and "thousands" of head lice.