Image copyright Google Image caption The van crashed into a lorry that was parked in a lay-by on the A77

A man has died after his van crashed into a parked lorry in a lay-by near Kilmarnock.

The 35-year-old was driving a Fiat Ducato southbound on the A77 near the Meiklewood Interchange on Thursday when it struck the lorry at about 13:45.

Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27 year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

PC John Denholm said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the Fiat Ducato van driving on the A77 before the crash happened.

"If anyone has dash-cam footage that may help our investigation, I would ask them to get in contact with officers."