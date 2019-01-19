Image caption NHSGGC said an investigation is underway and a control measures have been put in place

A fungal infection caused by pigeon droppings has been detected in two patients at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A non-public room, thought to contain machinery, was identified as a likely source and the droppings removed.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said the organism is a Cryptococcus species, which is harmless to the vast majority of people.

An investigation is underway and control measures are in place.

NHSGGC confirmed a small number of vulnerable paediatric and adult patients are receiving medication to protect them against the airborne infection.

Portable HEPA air filter units have been installed in specific areas as an additional precaution.

Rare infection

Teresa Inkster, lead consultant for infection control, said: "Cryptococcus lives in the environment throughout the world. It rarely causes infection in humans.

"People can become infected with it after breathing in the microscopic fungi, although most people who are exposed to it never get sick from it.

"There have been no further cases since the control measures were put in place."

Ms Inkster said experts are continuing to monitor the air quality.

She added: "It remains our priority to ensure a safe environment for patients and staff."

During the investigation, a separate issue arose with the sealant in some of the shower rooms.

NHSGGC said repairs are underway and our maintenance team are working to remedy this issue as quickly as possible with the minimum disruption.

As a further precaution, a specific group of patients are being moved within the hospital due to their clinical diagnosis and ongoing treatment.