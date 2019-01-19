Rail services at Glasgow Queen Street have been disrupted after a person was struck by a train in the east end.

ScotRail confirmed the incident has forced the closure of the line between Carntyne and High Street

The operator said it affects all trains via Glasgow Queen St Low Level and is expected to last until 17:00.

Services from Helensburgh Central/Milngavie to Edinburgh, Balloch, Airdrie, Dumbarton Central and Springburn are affected.

Anyone heading to Glasgow from the west of the city is asked to use services via Glasgow Central Low Level.

An update on ScotRail's official Twitter account said: "Due to the level of disruption, we're currently unable to let services depart Helensburgh, Balloch, Dumbarton Central or Milngavie. Services which are running, will run via Singer.

"We are working closely with the emergency services and will provide more info on train services as quickly as we can.

"Services on our Argyle Line (via Glasgow Central Low Level) will be subject to delay."

Customers can use tickets and Smartcards on First Glasgow buses between Glasgow and Airdrie and also services from Glasgow to Cumbernauld/Falkirk Grahamston via Stepps.