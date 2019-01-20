Image copyright Google Image caption The body was discovered on Riverton Drive, East Kilbride

The death of a man who was found on a pathway near a community centre is being treated as unexplained.

Police said the 61-year-old was discovered on Riverton Drive, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, at around 20:40 on Saturday.

A force spokeswoman said a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

A report on the death of the man, who has not been named, will also be submitted to the procurator fiscal.