Police probe unexplained death after body found on path
- 20 January 2019
The death of a man who was found on a pathway near a community centre is being treated as unexplained.
Police said the 61-year-old was discovered on Riverton Drive, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, at around 20:40 on Saturday.
A force spokeswoman said a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.
A report on the death of the man, who has not been named, will also be submitted to the procurator fiscal.