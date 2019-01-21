Three due in court over Celtic v Airdrie incident
Three men are due to appear in court following an incident involving police officers and horses at Celtic Park.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with two assaults and animal welfare incidents after an alleged attack on two officers and two horses at Saturday's Celtic v Airdrie match.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with disorder and a 19-year-old man has been charged with a breach of the peace.
A man, 26, will appear at a later date charged with breach of the peace.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers continue to investigate a number of incidents of disorder from a small element of both home and away supporters at the Celtic v Airdrieonians match at Celtic Park on Saturday.
"Officers will be reviewing online images and CCTV as part of this investigation."