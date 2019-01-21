Death crash driver given community service

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Ronald Bridges admitted a careless driving charge

A truck driver who crashed head-on into a BMW killing a 55-year-old man has been ordered to carry out community service.

Ronald Bridges, 59, crashed into Michael Laverty's car after overtaking a car which was slowing down to turn right.

The smash happened on the A77 near Ballantrae, South Ayrshire, on 10 August 2016.

Bridges, from Cambuslang, admitted causing the death by careless driving.

He had originally been charged with death by dangerous driving, but admitted the reduced charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

'Momentary inattention'

Judge Lady Stacey ordered him to perform 150 hours of unpaid work in the community and banned him from driving for four years.

The judge told Bridges: "Nothing I can say takes away from the grief the Laverty family are feeling.

"Mr Laverty was completely blameless and his death must have a terrible shock to his family.

"I know he has two daughters and grandchildren who all miss him very much. He helped people in the community and was in the Territorial Army.

"This is a tragedy. This was caused by a momentary inattention on your part. Drivers have a duty to be vigilant on the road."

Lady Stacey said that, in the circumstances, a jail sentence was not necessary.