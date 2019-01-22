Image copyright PA Image caption Three horses were allegedly attacked before Saturday's game

A football fan is to stand trial accused of punching three police horses outside Celtic Park.

Kevin McGuire, 35, is alleged to have carried out the attacks before a Celtic v Airdieonians Scottish Cup tie.

Mr McGuire, of Cardonald in Glasgow, is also accused of two police assaults and throwing missiles including bottles and stones at stewards and police.

Three other men appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on charges related to Saturday's game.

Kieran Carvill, 19, from Pollok, is accused of acting in a threatening or abusive manner at London Road.

He is charged with running at other supporters on their way to the game and challenging them to fight.

Granted bail

Mr Carvill faces a second charge of assaulting an unknown person at London Road and repeatedly pushing him on the head and body.

William Winstanley, 23, from Wigan, is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Kent Street and shouting, swearing and gesticulating at other supporters.

He is also charged with being in possession of cocaine.

Shaun Ross, 26, from Bellshill - who did not appear from custody - is charged with breaching the peace at Celtic Park by running onto the field.

The men denied the charges against them and were granted bail by Sheriff Linda Ruxton.

Their trials will take place later this year.

Celtic won the match 3-0.