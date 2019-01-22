Teenager arrested over East Kilbride death
- 22 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in South Lanarkshire.
Frank Sinclair, 61, was found dead near Riverton Drive in East Kilbride at about 20:40 on Saturday 19 January.
Police confirmed that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested and charged in relation to the death.
He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.