Image copyright Neil Castell Image caption The burst water main has caused flooding in a street nearby

A burst water main in Bearsden has caused problems with the supply in some areas of Glasgow.

Scottish Water confirmed that the burst pipe on Bearsden's McFarlane Road was to blame.

In Glasgow, some areas were without water or had low pressure. Engineers were working to resolve the issue, which was affecting G11, G12, G20, G22, G23, G61 and G62 post codes.

A nearby street has been flooded by the burst main.