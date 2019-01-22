Woman, 21, named after fatal crash in Giffnock
- 22 January 2019
Police have named a 21-year-old woman killed in a road crash in East Renfrewshire.
Astrid Yeates was hit by a silver-coloured car on the A77 Ayr Road in Giffnock on the morning of Friday 18 January.
She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she later died.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 07:35.
The driver of the car was not hurt.