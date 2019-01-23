Aberdeen sheriff charged with alleged sex offences
- 23 January 2019
A sheriff in Aberdeen has been charged in connection with alleged sexual offences.
The Scottish Courts Service said Sheriff Jack Brown had been suspended from office.
A statement from Police Scotland confirmed that a 59-year-old man had been arrested and charged.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal for consideration.