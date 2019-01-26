Image copyright Google Image caption A 23-year-old man was hit by a Ford Fiesta in Stoneyetts Road just after midnight on Saturday morning

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a hit-and-run in North Lanarkshire.

The 23-year-old was crossing Stoneyetts Road at the junction of Gartferry Road in Moodiesburn just after midnight.

Police said he was hit by a silver Ford Fiesta and the driver failed to stop.

Officers are trying to trace a Ford Fiesta and grey Vauxhall Corsa seen driving in the area around the time of the incident and appealed for dashcam footage.

The two cars were seen travelling alongside each other on Central Way, Cumbernauld at about 00:08 on Saturday.

They then travelled along the A8011 and onto the M80, M73, A80 and various other roads in the Moodiesburn and Chryston areas.

The vehicles arrived at Stoneyetts Road when the Ford Fiesta struck the 23-year-old and made off, turning right onto Gartferry Road.

The road was closed for several hours as officers conducted enquiries at the location of the incident.

Police want to hear any information about the cars between 00:08 and 00:31 and asked for any drivers with dashcam footage of the area at that time to come forward.