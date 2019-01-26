Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was mugged in a common close in Onslow Drive, Dennistoun

An elderly woman suffered a dislocated shoulder when she was robbed of her handbag in Glasgow.

Detectives described the actions of the two men responsible for the attack as as "shameful".

The 89-year-old was targeted in a common close in Onslow Drive, Dennistoun, at about 15:35 on Friday.

Police said the thieves grabbed a hessian shopping bag from the pensioner with such force, they knocked her to the ground and injured her shoulder.

Det Con Stephen McCabe said police were carrying out door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV in a bid to identify the men.

He said: "It's imperative that we locate these two men, whose shameful actions left an 89-year-old woman with a dislocated shoulder and in pain.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to consider if they saw these two men, did you see them loitering around the street?"

Gaunt appearance

He added: "Did you see them as they made off with the woman's bag?

"If you think you know who these two men are or you have any information which could assist in our investigation, please do contact us."

The stolen bag, which had "Celino's" written across it, was recovered shortly after the robbery in Whitehill Street.

Several items were stolen from it.

Both suspects were white, with a gaunt appearance and local accents. They were both in their early 20s and a similar height - about 5ft 7in tall - with short, black hair.

One was wearing a blue tracksuit top with an orange T-shirt underneath and blue tracksuit trousers.

The second man was wearing a dark green or blue jacket and black jogging trousers.