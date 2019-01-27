Two arrested after teenager stabbed in Glasgow street
- 27 January 2019
Two men have been arrested after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on a Glasgow street.
The teenager was seriously injured in an attack on Dalveen Street in Shettleston just before 02:00 on Sunday.
He is in a serious but stable condition at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Police have arrested a 31-year-old and a 34-year-old in connection with the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.