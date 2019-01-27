Image copyright Richard Webb/Geograph Image caption A search for the man was carried out on Ben Macdui

Four mountain rescue teams have been called to help rescue an injured climber in the central Cairngorms.

Cairngorm, Braemar, Aberdeen, Glenmore Lodge and Police Scotland rescue teams were called to the incident in the Ben Macdui area at about 14:30 on Sunday.

In a tweet, Braemar MRT said the weather conditions were "appalling".

The Cairngorm team said groups were being airlifted as close to the casualty as possible by coastguard rescue helicopter 199.

They described the weather as "challenging".