Image caption Allan Burns was last seen walking along a cycle path

Police have ramped up their search for a pensioner with dementia who went missing in Renfrewshire.

Allan Burns, 71, was last seen on Friday 18 January walking towards Lochwinnoch along a cycle path near his home in Kilbarchan.

He is without his medication and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Police have pulled in specialist resources including a dogs unit and have conducted stop-and-speak inquiries.

Mr Burns is about 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short grey hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was clean shaven and was wearing a grey tammy hat, a khaki green waterproof jacket with tartan lining, dark blue jeans, grey walking boots and a maroon and grey striped scarf.

CCTV footage captured him walking along the cycle path at about 15:15 on 18 January.

He looks over his shoulder before appearing to turn back and walk a few paces, however, he about turns and continues along the route away from his home.

Family reported him missing when he did not return home.

'Extremely cold'

Possible sightings along the route are being investigated.

Police say there are no plans to organise further searches with volunteers from the local community and have discouraged members of the public from undertaking their own searches, due to the difficult rural terrain and weather conditions.

Insp Jim Cast, from Johnstone Police Office, said: "Allan is without his medication and as every day passes without contact from him our concerns is increasing. The weather is extremely cold at the moment and this makes finding Allan safe and well even more important.

"We are aware he goes walking along the cycle path regularly and knows the Kilbarchan, Lochwinnoch and Castle Semple areas well.

"If you use the cycle path and recognise his description and remember seeing him please contact us. I would also urge anyone who uses the cycle path to look out for him.

"If Allan sees or hears our appeal please let police or your family know that you're safe."

Anyone with knowledge of Mr Burns' current whereabouts has been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.