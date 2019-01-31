Cutting hair to help stave off hunger

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The stylists cut hair for payment in bags of food to help people going hungry

Stylists at a Glasgow salon have been giving out haircuts in return for a payment in food to help people going hungry over the winter.

Salon owner Thomas McGovern founded the event in January 2015 and it has been running every year since.

Hairstylists Against Hunger day has now been held on the last Sunday every January.

Then UConcept salon in Oswold Street donates the food to Glasgow South West Foodbank.

Hairstylist Emma Diamond said January was picked for the event because it was thought that this was when the foodbank needed donations the most.

She said: "When we first started the event people were talking about foodbanks a lot and we felt they aren't now, but that doesn't mean the need is less, especially at this time of year."

The salon has encouraged others in the industry to do the same.

"There are now other salons and colleges, hairstylists and even makeup artists doing their own similar events, which are amazing," Emma added.

Foodbank development manager Claire McCunnie said: "We were delighted when Thomas came to us and said he wanted to start the event.

"Haircuts can be expensive, so knowing that the staff are giving up their day off to cut hair for free and then give food donations to the foodbank is amazing."

'Rising' needs

Ms McCunnie explained that the foodbank struggles in January with sporadic donations.

"We have a lot of donations before Christmas but then after we only get bits and bobs in from churches that have collections but we need more, especially with universal credit now," she said.

The organisers believe that making an appointment for a haircut in return for a food parcel also reminds clients that the need for food is still as high.

Stephen Walker, from Paisley, has come to all the events. He said: "There is no way that I would ever think to myself about going and donating to the foodbank, but coming to this event makes me think - right, I have to get food and donate it."