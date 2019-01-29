Image caption Mr Watt's body was discovered by his father

Three men convicted of carrying out a brutal murder in the Glasgow home of their victim have been jailed for life.

Paul Green, 31, Lee Noonan, 21, and Robbie Brown, 19, attacked James Watt with knives and a golf club in Glasgow last February.

Sentencing judge, Lord Summers, described the attack on Mr Watt as "frenzied".

Det Ch Insp Suzanne Chow said the 40-year-old had been "subjected to sickening acts of violence".

The court had heard how Green, a ScotRail maintenance worker, went looking for Mr Watt after hearing that he had attacked Green's father.

'Dangerous young man'

He enlisted the help of Noonan and Brown, who were strangers to him, and had gone out with knives looking for three other men as part of an unrelated dispute.

After the attack, Mr Watt's body was found slumped on his living room floor of his Copland Quadrant home by his father George, who is a publican.

The three men, who had all denied the murder charges, were convicted in December last year.

Noonan was jailed for a minimum term of 21 years, Green - who was also convicted of earlier assaulting Mr Watt with a pick axe handle - was jailed for at least 18 years and Brown was ordered to serve 18 years and five months before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Lord Summers told Noonan he had "an appalling record of previous convictions" including many offences involving offensive weapons.

The judge said, "your criminal record demonstrates you are a dangerous young man".

'Sickening acts of violence'

Lord Summers told Brown that, like Noonan, he was "a willing participant in a brutal attack" on Mr Watt, who had no previous dealings with him.

Forensic evidence helped convict the men, who were caught on CCTV, of the murder.

Det Ch Insp Chow, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, which led the probe into Mr Watt's death, said: "James was subjected to sickening acts of violence by these three men and throughout this trial Mr Watt's family members have shown tremendous courage and dignity and my thoughts remain with them. I hope the fact that these three men are now behind bars can bring them some measure of comfort.

"Such crimes will not be tolerated by police or by the community. I would like to thank the investigation team who worked on this inquiry and to members of the public who came forward with vital information during our investigation."