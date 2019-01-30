Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near Langshot Street in Glasgow

A man has been stabbed in an attack in the Govan area of Glasgow.

The 25-year-old was found on Langshot Street, Govan, just off Paisley Road West, with puncture wounds on his leg at about 12:50 on Tuesday.

Police received reports that he had been attacked by two men of Asian appearance at some point between 12:00 and 12:50.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition.

Police have now appealed for information on the attack.

Det Sgt Dougie Stevenson from Govan CID said: "At this time it is unclear why the victim was attacked and it is vital that anyone with information that could help us get to the bottom of what happened comes forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident, or noticed anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

"I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area between 12:00 and 12:50 to check their footage in case they have captured anything which might be of significance, such as people running away."