Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Steven Daniel was left scarred for life after the attack in May 2017

Police discovered a haul of weapons including a machete and a cleaver in a burning car after a member of an alleged crime family was attacked.

A court heard the Audi was discovered in the Germiston area of Glasgow after Steven Daniel was assaulted.

The trial previously heard Mr Daniel, 39, suffered "multiple" deep facial wounds and fractures.

Six men deny being part of the Lyons criminal gang which is said to have targeted the rival Daniel clan.

PC Euan McPike told the High Court in Glasgow that he attended the scene in the Germiston area of the city on 18 May 2017.

The witness confirmed he initially found a machete and a cleaver.

Mr Kearney then put to him: "You also found a hammer - that was also in the rear of the car?"

PC McPike: "Yes, from what I can remember."

Jurors were told the Audi had "fairly extensive damage" around the driver's side.

The officer was giving evidence at the trial of Brian Ferguson, 37, Andrew Gallacher, 40, Robert Pickett, 53, Andrew Sinclair, 32, John Hardie, 35, and Peter Bain, 45.

All six deny the charges.

Car registration plates

The allegations include a string of attempted murders over a 15-month-period.

It is alleged they targeted Mr Daniel, Ryan Fitzsimmons, Thomas Bilsland, Gary Petty and Robert Daniel.

The charge spans between June 2016 and September 2017 listing locations in Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Manchester.

The court also heard from a fire officer who responded to the blaze and found a number of car registration plates in the boot of the vehicle.

Another witness earlier told the trial he had spotted the blaze while out walking his dog in the early hours.

William Noon, 60, said he was concerned as it was near a house where he knew children lived.

Mr Kearney asked the witness: "Did you see some men?"

He replied: "I saw them before I had noticed the flames."

The advocate depute asked: "How many?"

Mr Noon replied: "Four."

The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.