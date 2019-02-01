Image copyright Google Image caption MacDonald stole the car from a doctor's home in Park Circus

A car thief who drove off with the owner still clinging to the vehicle has been jailed for more than three years.

Michael MacDonald, 33, had completed a test drive in Dr Andrew Nath's VW Golf when he tried to steal it.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Dr Nath got out of the car and expected MacDonald, of Drumchapel, Glasgow, to do the same.

But instead, MacDonald sped off with the owner still holding on to the steering wheel.

MacDonald earlier admitted stealing the car from Dr Nath's home in Park Circus.

He also pled guilty to assaulting and robbing the doctor on 7 June last year, and to a charge of dangerous driving.

The court heard MacDonald had ploughed through road barriers as his victim's foot got stuck in the car door. He then punched the doctor in the face.

'Danger to the public'

Dr Nath eventually managed to leap to safety but suffered a broken collarbone.

Police then attempted to catch MacDonald during a high-speed chase.

He "weaved in and out of traffic" along the city's Great Western Road and went through red lights and mounted a pavement to get away.

Judge Lady Stacey, who jailed Macdonald for three years and four months, ordered him to be monitored in the community for two years after his release from prison.

She also banned him from driving for seven years and nine months.

The judge told MacDonald: "You continued to drive that car while the owner was clinging on to it.

"Later that day you failed to stop for a marked police car and drove on the wrong side of the road.

"That was extremely dangerous. You are a danger to the public."