Man due in court over hit-and-run in Moodiesburn
- 1 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run in North Lanarkshire.
A 23-year-old man was crossing Stoneyetts Road at the junction of Gartferry Road in Moodiesburn just after midnight on 25 January when he was hit by a silver Ford Fiesta.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital as a result of his injuries.
Police Scotland said a 20-year-old man has been arrested and was due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court.