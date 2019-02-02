Image copyright Gordy Smith Image caption Police said Broomloan Road would be closed for some time

Football fans have been warned of possible delays after a major fire at a commercial property close to Ibrox stadium in Glasgow.

A number of fire engines were called out to the blaze in Broomloan Road shortly before midnight on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of injuries and it was now under control.

But Police Scotland the incident could affect traffic and parking for the Rangers v St Mirren game.

The match is due to start at 15:00.

A spokeswoman added that the road would remain closed for most of the day.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: ""Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to Broomloan Road where firefighters were faced with a well-developed fire.

"There are no casualties and the fire is now under control. Crews will remain on scene for some considerable time."