A hairdresser is to open up her salon on Sunday to offer free haircuts to homeless people.

Susan McGorm, 34, is offering the cuts in the hope that the small gesture will "perk up" the people who take her up on her offer.

Ms McGorm said she wanted to do something to put out some "good karma" and help in whatever way she could.

She said seeing people on the streets had "spurred her on" to do something in her local community.

"You just feel terrible for them, a haircut might perk them up and make them feel more presentable", she said.

"I was trying to think what I could do to help, other than donating money.

"I thought it would be nice to do. If it goes well, I think we're going to do it monthly."

The salon, in the Broomhill area of Glasgow, is not currently open on a Sunday.

But Ms McGorm told BBC Scotland News that she hoped to run the event monthly if the service went down well.

Care packages

She plans to visit Glasgow city centre and the west end on Saturday night - along with friends, family and colleagues who are supporting her endeavour - to speak to people on the streets and tell them about the free haircuts.

She has prepared 50 care packages - each one containing a leaflet about the service, hats and scarves and sandwiches supplied for free by local cafes.

She said: "We're just going to have a chat with them and ask them if they'd like to come along tomorrow.

"We're going to start in town and work towards the West End".

Third pair of hands

At the moment, Susan and fellow stylist Sinead McGranaghan are ready to do the haircuts but they have another stylist on standby if demand requires a third pair of hands.

The pair do not know how many people to expect, but have lined up a buffet - supplied by a local Morrison's - and hot drinks for the customers who come along.

She added: "I have been working in west end since I was 19, and I wanted to put some good Karma out there."