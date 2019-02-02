Image copyright Traffic Scotland

At least eight vehicles are thought to have been involved in a crash on a motorway near Glasgow.

The incident, between junctions three and four northbound, at about lunchtime on Saturday closed part of the M77.

The road northbound was temporarily closed, but one lane has now re-opened.

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland confirmed that emergency services were in attendance and that no injuries had been reported.

Traffic Scotland tweeted that there was a travel time of 1 hour and 10 minutes to pass the incident.