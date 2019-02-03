Image copyright PA

Prison officers drew batons in a standoff with inmates after an attempt to smuggle drugs into a Glasgow jail, it has emerged.

Four officers were slightly injured during the confrontation at HMP Barlinnie on 26 January.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said inmates tried to stop prison staff intercepting three packages of drugs that had been thrown over the wall.

The incident has been reported to Police Scotland.

An SPS spokesman said staff handled the incident "very well" but officers suffered bruising during the standoff.

Figures in December revealed that Barlinnie was operating at 139% capacity.

But the SPS spokesman said that staffing levels were not believed to be a contributory factor in what happened.

Police Scotland said: "A report on this matter was received on 29 January. We await further details of the incident being confirmed."