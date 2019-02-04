Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Julie Reilly was killed in her flat in Govan

A 42-year-old man has admitted murdering a woman in Glasgow and dismembering her body.

Julie Reilly, 47, was killed in February last year in her Govan flat.

She was reported missing on 15 February 2018 after failing to turn up to several appointments.

Andrew Wallace, known as Drew, will receive a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder. The length of time he must serve before he can apply for parole will be determined later.