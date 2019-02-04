Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Bar Budda in Sauchiehall Street

A man is being treated for a "very serious" ear injury after he was assaulted in a Glasgow nightclub early on Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old was attacked at about 02:55 in Bar Budda on Sauchiehall Street.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as stable.

Det Con Vhairi Macdonald described the incident as a "very vicious assault" and said the victim required surgery.

She added: "We are currently viewing CCTV to identify the suspect and anyone else involved in the disturbance and appeal to anyone who was within the club at the time the incident occurred and either witnessed the disturbance or the assault taking place, to contact police immediately."

Detectives said the suspect, a 6ft tall white male in a grey hooded top, left the bar before police arrived.