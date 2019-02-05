Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police found 2300 cannabis plants in one building

One of the largest cannabis crops in the west of Scotland has been uncovered after police seized £1.4m in cannabis plants.

Officers searched a property on Cheapside Street in Anderston, Glasgow, on Monday after being alerted by a member of the public.

Acting under a warrant, police discovered 2,300 cannabis plants inside the building.

Police say the seizure will "significantly" impact city dealers.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish how the cultivation site came to be there.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.

Det Insp Davy Hill, of the greater Glasgow pro-active unit, said: "We reacted to a call regarding this property and as a result discovered a large- scale cannabis cultivation site.

"A substantial amount of cannabis plants will now be taken out of our community and will significantly impact those involved in drug dealing.

"Criminal activity such as this will not be taken lightly and we will continue to carry out inquiries to find those responsible for this site, and anybody else linked to the growing and distribution of drugs.

"We encourage anyone with any information to come forward and contact us. You can be reassured that we will act on any information we receive."