Image copyright CRGP Architects & Surveyors Image caption The training centre is set to be built beside Linwood's On-X sports centre

Plans are under way to build a £1.3m athletics centre in Renfrewshire.

The Kilbarchan training centre will include a 60m (197ft) running track, javelin throwing cages and horizontal and vertical jumps.

Kilbarchan Amateur Athletics Club (AAC) is due to acquire more than 4000sqm of land to build the facility following approval from Renfrewshire Council.

The club is proposing to build it beside Linwood's On-X sports centre's outdoor track and field facilities.

The proposal for the indoor training centre includes:

a 60m (197ft) running track

horizontal and vertical jumps

pole vault

indoor throwing cage including javelin

club room

strength and conditioning area

Two of Kilbarchan AAC's most high-profile members are Olympians Callum and Derek Hawkins who represented Great Britain in the Marathon at the 2016 Rio Olympics - with Callum finishing in 9th place.

'Follow in the footsteps of Olympians'

It is hoped the training centre will help young people to hone their athletic skills and provide a gateway into competitions such as the Olympics.

Jim Goudie, Kilbarchan AAC immediate past president, said: "This development would offer us the opportunity to train in any weather, all-year-round, and make the On-X Centre a complete facility for elite and club athletes in Renfrewshire.

"We want to bring as many people we can into athletics and having this indoor facility will give people the chance to take up the sport, while keeping younger athletes from becoming disheartened with training sessions cancelled or in the pouring rain.

"We've had four Olympians pass through our club so far and we want to give our members the best possible chance to follow in their footsteps - and this facility would do just that."

Image copyright PA Image caption Callum Hawkins crossing the finishing line of the Elite half marathon in Glasgow in 2016

The project has also been allocated £500,000 by Renfrewshire Council to provide facilities for both elite and club runners across Renfrewshire.

Renfrewshire Council Leader, Councillor Iain Nicolson, said: "We're committed to providing opportunities for local groups and residents to make a positive difference to where they live, and the Community Asset Transfer process is one of a number of ways that communities can make their mark.

"The approval of this land transfer will allow Kilbarchan AAC to advance these exciting proposals and the successful completion of the development would significantly enhance the quality of the athletics training facilities available in Renfrewshire."

'Encourage new members'

He added: "The club have a varied membership of both elite and club level athletes and the new facility would not only support the club's continued development and success, it would also encourage more new members to take up a healthy lifestyle and get involved in sport."

Colin Hutchison, head of development for Scottish Athletics, said the project was important to the body's strategy to increase participation and standards in athletics.

He added: "The facility will be vital to continue growing athletics in Renfrewshire and the indoor facility will greatly enhance the club's capacity to develop their young athletes year-round."

The club will continue to identify funding opportunities to source the remaining financial support required to advance the project to the next stage.