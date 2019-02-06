Plans submitted to demolish Glasgow's O2 ABC building
Plans have been submitted to demolish the O2 ABC in Glasgow, BBC Scotland understands.
The music venue was severely damaged when fire broke out in June 2018 at the neighbouring Glasgow School of Art building for a second time.
The art school was undergoing a £35m restoration project at the time after first being gutted by fire in 2014.
During the ABC's 144-year history it has been a diorama theatre, a circus, a dancehall and a cinema.