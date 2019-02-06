Image copyright Google

Police are investigating an alleged child abduction attempt outside a school in South Lanarkshire.

It follows reports that a boy was told to "get in" a car outside Kirktonholme Primary on West Mains Road in East Kilbride after school ended on Friday.

The boy ran away from the car and alerted his family.

Police said they were taking the incident "extremely seriously". The school has written to parents about the incident.

Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicle is said to have stopped on West Mains Road where the boy was told to "get in the car"

Writing on social media, the boy's mother described the car that approached her son as being small and white with dark back windows.

She said there were four people inside the vehicle, and that those in the front were "definitely male, wearing Nike tracksuits" and were at least 40-years-old.

She said the man in the passenger seat shouted "get in the car" to her son.

Pupils at Kirktonholme were reminded of the "run, yell and tell" message at their weekly assembly.

Children at nearby St Kenneth's Primary on West Mains Road were also advised what to do in the event of a stranger approaching them.

Image copyright Google Image caption Pupils at nearby St Kenneth's Primary were also warned

Sgt Paul Doyle said: "We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and I would urge anyone with any information as to the identity of the vehicle or its occupants to contact police.

"At this time this would appear to be an isolated incident."

A spokeswoman for South Lanarkshire Council said: "We are aware that police are following up on an alleged incident in East Kilbride around 15:05 on 1 February.

"Schools will continue to share with pupils the 'run, yell and tell' message as part of their commitment to the safety, care and welfare of children.

"The stranger danger message is regularly highlighted in classes in all of our schools, as well as at school induction events with children and families."