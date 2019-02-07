Image copyright Google

A patient has died after contracting a bacterial infection at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said the patient had been seriously ill due to an underlying condition.

The infection, stenotrophomonas maltophilia, was one of a number of contributory factors in the death.

Two other patients have also been affected at the hospital. One is recovering, while the other did not require treatment.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said its thoughts were with the family of the patient.

A spokeswoman said infection rates were closely monitored within its hospitals at all times.

"We have managed this situation fully in line with national guidance and it is this rigorous approach to infection control that identified and managed this effectively," she added.

Patients with in the same unit have been screened and tests have proved negative. There have been no further cases.

Bloodstream infections

Stenotrophomonas maltophilia is found in a variety of environments including soil, water, and plants.

It also occurs in the hospital environment and may cause bloodstream infections, respiratory infections, urinary infections and surgical-site infections.

Infections in previously healthy patients are unusual.

The news follows the death of two babies who contracted the staphylococcus aureus bacterium at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital last month.

Shortly before that, one patient at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow died after contracting the fungal infection mucor.

And in December, a 10-year-old boy and an adult died after becoming infected with cryptococcus, an infection related to pigeon droppings, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.