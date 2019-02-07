Image copyright Google Image caption A man was attacked in a flat in Drive Road, Govan

A man has been seriously injured after two masked men forced their way into his Glasgow flat and attacked him.

One of the attackers also wore goggles during the assault in the flat in Drive Road, Govan, at about 23:30 on Wednesday.

Police said the 27-year-old victim is in a serious but stable condition in hospital. They believe he was the intended target of the assault.

Detectives are now ppealing for witnesses to help their investigation.

'Intended target'

Both suspects spoke with local accents. One was wearing a Stone Island jacket and the other had on a dark-coloured top. They ran off after the incident.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are gathering CCTV footage for review.

Det Con Liam Brophy said: "We believe the victim was the intended target for this attack although it's not clear why the man has been assaulted.

"I am appealing to local people in the area to think back and consider if they saw or heard anything which could assist our investigation.

"Any small piece of information could prove significant in our enquiries, so please do pass any information on."