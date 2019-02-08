Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Stewart Leask's body has been found

A body has been found in the search for a "vulnerable" pensioner who was missing from his holiday home on Arran.

Stewart Leask, 70, had not been seen since he left his house with his German Shepherd dog, Corrie, in the island's Whiting Bay at about 15:45 on Sunday.

Police confirmed that a man's body had been recovered from the water near Saltcoats on the North Ayrshire coast on Friday afternoon.

His family have been informed but the body has not been formally identified.

Mr Leask, from Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire, was heading towards Glenashdale Falls. He regularly walked in the area and was expected home a short time later.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Leask was believed to have been heading from the Whiting Bay heading towards Glenashdale Falls

He was reported missing when he did not return home.

His dog was found safe near Dyemill car park in Lamlash on Monday morning, amid a large-scale search to trace Mr Leask.

Police said they were called to near to Montgomerie Crescent in Saltcoats, about 15 miles across the Firth of Clyde, about 13:15 on Friday where a man's body was recovered from the water.

They added that a post-mortem examination would be carried out to establish the cause of death, but that there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Leask's death.