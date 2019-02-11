Image caption The accident happened on New Trows Road, near Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire, around 02:20 on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy has died and three people have been seriously injured after a car left a road and hit a tree.

The accident, which involved a blue BMW 1 series car, happened on New Trows Road near Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire, at about 02:20 on Sunday.

The teenager, who was the front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers were both injured and taken to hospital.

Staff describe their condition as serious but stable.

The road, near Hollandbush Golf Club, was closed for around six hours while police carried out investigations.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash.

Sgt Ryan McAuley said: "An investigation is currently under way to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have seen the car immediately before the crash occurred to come forward."