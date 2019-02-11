Image copyright Google Image caption The Scotmid store on Ledi Drive was the subject of a suspected armed robbery

Police have been called to a convenience store in Bearsden after reports of a possible armed robbery.

Police Scotland confirmed they were alerted to an incident at the Scotmid store on Ledi Drive at about 19:15 on Monday.

Local people in a Bearsden community Facebook group reported seeing up to five police vehicles "racing" to the scene.

Another member suggested staff may have been held up "at gunpoint".

No one is believed to have been injured.