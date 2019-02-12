Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was struck by a car on The Loaning in Motherwell.

A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Lanarkshire.

The child was struck on The Loaning in Motherwell at around 16:15 on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene and she was ultimately taken by road ambulance to Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children.

The road was closed between Scotia Street and Logans Road and was expected to remain shut for some time.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.