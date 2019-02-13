Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kyle Morrison has been detained at the state hospital.

A student who stabbed his mother 30 times in a frenzied murder bid at their home has been detained in a secure psychiatric hospital at Carstairs.

Kyle Morrison, 20, pounced on Sharon Morrison as she returned to the flat in Southbrae Gardens, Jordanhill, Glasgow last August.

Morrison also choked his 51-year-old mum while telling her: "I love you so much."

He pled guilty to attempted murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

On Wednesday, judge Lord Mulholland said he was "satisfied" Morrison has a mental disorder and said: "I will order your interim detention at the State Hospital."

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kyle Morrison admitted stabbing his mother 30 times

Morrison will return to court in May after treatment and doctors' reports have been prepared.

The hearing was told Morrison and his mum had enjoyed a "good" relationship while growing up.

But, in the days leading up to the attack, the Heriot-Watt University student penned letters about harming her.

Prosecutor Lynsey MacDonald said this included "setting out in detail" a plan to kill her.

This involved hiding in her closet, stabbing the woman and strangling her "if necessary".

Sharon was attacked on 22 August last year after finishing work.

'Begged him to stop'

As she went to get changed, Morrison suddenly appeared in her bedroom and started lashing out with a knife.

Miss MacDonald told the court: "He repeatedly said sorry as he stabbed her."

He went on to put his arm around his stricken mum and began strangling her.

The prosecutor told the court: "She begged him to stop and to let her go."

Morrison eventually left his blood-soaked mother - and went into his own room to play music.

She lay injured for about 20 minutes believing she was going to die.

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found in a flat in Southbrae Gardens in the Jordanhill area of Glasgow

She begged her son to call an ambulance - but he said he would do it when he was "ready".

Morrison did eventually dial 999 and stated: "I tried to kill my mum. You better get on to that."

Paramedics found Sharon still on the floor of the flat.

She had at least 30 stab wounds as well as a collapsed lung.

Morrison was arrested in Edinburgh the next day.