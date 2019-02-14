Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body has been found in a burnt out car in Greenhall Park, Blantyre

The death of a man found in a burning car is being treated as suspicious.

The body was found in the Mercedes in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on Monday 11 February. Police have not identified him yet.

Officers said the car was stolen from Edinburgh in January, but had been in East Kilbride in the morning before it was found on fire in Blantyre's Greenhall Park that evening.

Emergency services extinguished the fire and discovered the man's remains.

Police have urged anyone who recognised the car to contact the police.

Det Ch Insp David Scott, of Police Scotland, said officers were trying to identify the body found in the car.

Stolen car

He said: "Inquiries so far suggest the man is likely to be under 40 years of age. The recovery of the man's body and subsequent efforts to identify him are proving challenging given that the car was completely burnt out, however, we have significant forensic testing under way and are hopeful we'll be able to identify him soon.

"The car involved was a black Mercedes GLE, which we know was stolen from the Oxgangs Road area of Edinburgh on Thursday 24 January 2019.

"We have established that the car was in the Morningside area of Edinburgh for several days. However, on the morning of Monday 11 February, the Mercedes was near East Kilbride town centre before being found on fire near Greenhall Park, Blantyre later that evening."